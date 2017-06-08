Pole To Win opens new Taipei studio Third studio opening for services company so far this year

Press Release Thursday 8th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Pole To Win International

Pole To Win International (PTWI) announces the opening of its latest studio in Taipei, Taiwan. This newest infrastructure expansion enhances the company's presence in Asia and complements existing studios in Shanghai, Malaysia, Korea and Singapore. Pole To Win Singapore Pte Ltd., Taiwan Branch (PTW Taipei) will provide PTWI's core service offerings in Quality Assurance, Translation, Localization and Customer Experience.

The 900 sq ft delivery center is located in central Taipei's main business district. Taipei is a regional hub for the video games industry and is home to two permanent eSports arenas: the Garena Arena which opened in 2014 and the Blizzard eStadium which opened in March 2017.

"The opening of our new Taiwan studio comes about as a response to increasing client demand throughout Asia." said Winston Wong, Regional Director of Asian Business Operations. "There is a huge amount of passion for video games, interactive entertainment media and disruptive, emerging technologies in Taiwan, and with an increasing number of developers in the region, we are confident our new studio will become a key local partner to companies within these rapidly growing sectors."

The launch of PTW Taipei follows on from two other successful studio launches for PTWI in 2017; PTW Malaysia was launched in January and audio production division SIDE opened their new Los Angeles studio in March.