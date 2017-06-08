Come celebrate GamesIndustry.biz's 15th birthday at our Summer Party Co-hosts Jagex, Wish Studios and Amiqus have already signed up for the bash on July 12th

GamesIndustry Staff Thursday 8th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Gamer Network

Ah 2002. The launch of Xbox and Nintendo GameCube, the formation of Girls Aloud... an earthquake in Dudley.

Ok, so it wasn't the most vintage of years. However, there was one stand-out moment - the launch of this very website. That's right, GamesIndustry.biz is celebrating its 15th birthday, and we're inviting you to join us at our annual Summer shindig in Brighton.

We're being joined by our co-hosts Jagex, Wish Studios and Amiqus for the evening, which takes place on July 12h at Patterns, our Brighton seafront venue - so it's an ideal night out for attendees of the local Develop In Brighton conference (note: this is a separate event).

Tickets are available right here for £35 per person, and includes free drink (all night) and our traditional midnight bacon sarnies. Doors open at 8pm and the party doesn't stop until the early hours of the morning.

The party takes place over two floors, with plenty of space to network and chat. We will also have a dancefloor downstairs and a terrace for those that want to enjoy the sea air (be aware, that drinking will be prohibited on the terrace after a certain time by the venue's discretion).

If you're interested in sponsoring the event, and giving us the birthday bumps 2002-style, then please drop us a line at james.grant@gamesindustry.biz.

We'll see you at the seaside.