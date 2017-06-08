CD Projekt Red faces extortion over Cyberpunk 2077

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Thursday 8th June 2017 Share this article Share

CD Projekt Red has been the target of an extortion scheme. The Witcher developer posted a note to fans on Twitter today explaining that unidentified individuals are threatening to release some "documents connected to early designs" of its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 unless the company agrees to a ransom.

"We will not be giving in to the demands of the individual or individuals that have contacted us, which might eventually lead to the files being published online," the company said, adding that legal authorities had been made aware of the threat.

CD Projekt Red said the documents in question "are old and largely unrepresentative of the current vision" of Cyberpunk 2077, asking gamers to avoid any information about the title that doesn't come directly from the company.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced just over five years ago. The vision for the game changing since then may have something to do with the scope of resources at CD Projekt Red's disposal. Since Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt was announced, released, and updated with two different downloadable content packs, while The Witcher franchise has gone from about 4 million units sold to more than 25 million units sold.