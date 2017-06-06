Sections

Twitch Prime service rolls out worldwide

Subscription service is now available in more than 200 countries

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

blog.twitch.tv

Related stories

Namco, Twitch tag team Tekken tournament

Streaming service continues push into eSports with multi-year deal to manage and broadcast Tekken 7 league

By Brendan Sinclair

12 days ago

Twitch Unity day aims to promote diversity, inclusivity

Streaming platform also selling t-shirt to raise money for Amnesty International

By James Batchelor

22 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.