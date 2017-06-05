Tekken 7 secures series' first UK No.1 since 1998

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 5th June 2017 Share this article Share

Bandai Namco has taken the top spot in this week's UK games retail charts with the launch of Tekken 7.

The beat-'em-up is the first entry in the Tekken franchise to reach No.1 in Britain since 1998's Tekken 3 on the original PlayStation. The last entry in the main series, 2009's Tekken 6, debuted at No.8, while 2012's Tekken Tag Tournament 2 managed No.2, losing out to Square Enix's Sleeping Dogs.

Blizzard's Overwatch holds onto No.2, thanks to an ongoing price promotion and a 72% rise in sales. This means Warner Bros' Injustice is knocked down to No.3, with sales down by 26%. The fighting game managed two weeks at the top.

No other new entries made it into the Top 10, with Ubisoft's VR sci-fi outing Star Trek: Bridge Crew reaching No.4 and Milestone's MXGP3 debuting at No.22. In the case of the former, the limited audience of virtual reality headsets is no doubt a factor, as well as the fact that sales recorded by GfK Chart-Track are purely for the PSVR edition. Steam sales are, as usual, not counted in the UK's retail charts.

There's little change elsewhere in the upper echelons of the chart. Grand Theft Auto V, FIFA 17 and Prey all drop one place to No4, 5 and 6 respectively. Prey saw a 5% drop in sales, while the other two titles enjoyed sales boosts of 44% (GTA) and 32% (FIFA). Horizon Zero Dawn and Rocket League re-enter the Top 10 at No.8 and 9 respectively.

Gfk Chart-Track has announced that, as of this week, charts data is enhanced by the addition of two retailers: online indie Gameseek and the various chains that come under Dixons Carphone.

Here is the UK Physical Charts for the week (courtesy of GfK/UKIE).