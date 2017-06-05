Newly-launched VC Rooks Nest Ventures has £28m to invest in tech and games firms UK-based venture capital company open to investing in studios overseas

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 5th June 2017

A new £28m investment fund has opened with the launch of Rooks Nest Ventures.

The firm positions itself as an "early-stage, evergeen fund" looking for opportunities to work with technology businesses and help bring them together with media and entertainment companies looking to take their brands to new areas, including video games.

The VC will draw on experience from sister company Rooks Nest Entertainment, a film studio, and has already worked with Disruptor Beam, the developer behind free-to-play hits Game of Thrones: Ascent and Star Trek Timelines.

Rooks Nest Ventures is based in London, but the firm says it can also invest in companies from beyond the UK.

"We're looking to invest in media and entertainment companies that are building globally licensable brands - this includes kids' entertainment, gaming (particularly mobile) and sports," said founder and managing partner Michael Sackler. "Secondly, early stage tech companies which are relevant to content and content creators. That can be deep tech (streaming technology), hardware (VR, motion capture etc), and software (platforms, industry-specific SaaS).

""We are looking to invest in developers who are building incredible worlds that are scalable, that you can build a consumer brand on the back of."