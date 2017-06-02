Sumo appoints new India studio director Alexis Marinier joins as the studio prepares to move into new premises

Sumo Digital has appointed Alexis Madinier as studio director for its India studio.

Sumo's India outfit celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, and is moving into new offices in Pune, India. The goal, the firm says, is to grow the headcount to over 100 staff by the end of 2017.

The India studio most recently collaborated with Sumo's UK teams to create Snake Pass, which was the company's first wholly owned IP.

"Alexis' experience and leadership will help steer the India studio into its second decade - managing the expansion and facilitating tighter integration with our development teams," said Sumo Digital COO Paul Porter. "After ten years of innovation and creativity in Sumo India, we're incredibly proud of what the studio has achieved to date, and even more excited about what is yet to come."

Alexis Madinier added: "Sumo's vision for the India studio, which is an integral part of the company, is exciting. I'm delighted to join and help make that vision a reality."

