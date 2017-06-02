NPD: Grand Theft Auto V is the US' best-selling game since 1995 Market research group confirms Rockstar's blockbuster is most successful title on record

Grand Theft Auto V has sold more copies in the US than any other release over the past 22 years.

That's according to NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella, who tweeted that Rockstar's masterpiece is the region's best-selling game since the market research firm first began tracking.

"Not surprising, but still amazing," he wrote.

That's not to say GTA V has overtaken some previous champion, GamesBeat reports - just an interesting factoid Piscatella was keen to share.

As the analyst says, it comes as no surprise. The latest Grand Theft Auto has sold more than 80m units around the worldwide to date - despite originally launching way back in 2013 on the Xbox 360 and PS3.

Subsequent PC, Xbox One and PS4 releases have driven sales further, as have the regular updates for the game's Grand Theft Auto Online multiplayer mode.

The latter was a significant contributor to the financial performance of Rockstar parent Take-Two, which reported revenues of $1.78bn for the year ended March 31st. Earlier this week, CEO Strauss Zelnick noted this success has come despite his belief the company has been restrained with in-game purchases and is currently "undermonetising" its users.

All eyes are on Rockstar's next release Red Dead Redemption 2, which was recently delayed to 2018. The original was a huge worldwide hit, although it is perhaps unlikely the sequel can match the success of Grand Theft Auto V.