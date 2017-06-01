Warner Bros and Google using Wonder Woman to get girls into coding New Made With Code project will use latest superhero firm to introduce skills to young women

Companies in this article Google Warner Bros.

Google's Made With Code initiative has powerful new partners this year in the form of Hollywood studio Warner Bros and DC Comics icon Wonder Woman.

Made With Code is a venture the internet giant formed to help young girls see coding as a potential career path, with the overall goal of encouraging more to enter tech industries such as video games.

For the latest Made With Code project, the content has been themed around Warner Bros' current superhero flick Wonder Woman. Participants will be challenged to code their way through three scenes based on the film, using introductory coding language and concepts to guide the Amazon warrior around obstacles and towards her goal.

The collaboration will initially benefit 100 teen girls from Los Angeles, who will be invited to complete the coding project at a Google event - as well as enjoy an advance screening of Wonder Woman and play the latest update for mobile hit DC Legends. No doubt the project will be later made available to all via the Made With Code website.

"We hope Wonder Woman's message of empowerment inspires teen girls, and women, to build confidents in pursuing careers in computer science, engineering, gaming - or whatever their dreams may be," Google Play's Mathilde Cohen Solal wrote in a statement.

Google Play described Wonder Woman's struggle and relevance as a role model as "more relevant today than ever, especially in the technology space" - citing news that girls are less likely than boys are encouraged to pursue computer science in their studies, and that only 22% of the world's games developers are female.