BT Productions teams up with Attention Seekers to produce video games TV shows

Attention Seekers will produce new programmes built around video games and esports with the help of BT Productions.

BT Productions is the production arm of BT Sport, and Attention Seekers will make use of the firm's Stratford facilities to produce content around esports, as well as general entertainment gaming programming.

BT has already made some moves into the games space, including broadcasting the EA FIFA Majors - an esports event for FIFA 17.

BT told GamesIndustry.biz that it has acknowledged the "emerging audiences in competitive video game content" and that it sees a "legitimate and growing sports season for the video game market". It views the relationship with Attention Seekers as a means to introduce its production capabilities to the video game world. "We will be creating content which meets traditional non-linear audience expectations across all platforms," it says.

Attention Seekers founder Phil Tucker added: "We are great admirers of BT's forward thinking as evident from its approach to sports broadcasting and firmly believe this partnership will deliver programming that will position gaming as part of the mainstream entertainment mix, be it pro-esports, competitive gaming or entertainment based gaming formats."

BT TV and BT Sport COO Jamie Hindhaugh added: "BT Sport has recently started to broadcast FIFA and Forza programming and the feedback has been extremely positive. Attention Seekers has many years of experience producing live broadcast events on behalf of the games industry.

"The combination of our production facilities and distribution network alongside Attention Seekers' creativity and industry know-how will provide games publishers with new ways of engaging with players and fans."