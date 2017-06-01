App Store revenue breaks $70bn Downloads have grown by 70% in the last 12 months alone

Developers have generated over $70bn from the App Store, Apple has announced.

That figure goes back to 2008, when the store launched. And the firm says that downloads have increased by 70% over the past 12 months - driven by the likes of Pokémon Go, Super Mario Run, CancerAid, Ace Tennis, SPACE by THIX and more.

Furthermore, Apple says that the App Store's active paid subscriptions, which are available across 25 app categories, is up 58%. These services primarily encompass the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Tastemade (cooking network), plus photo editing apps like Over and Enlight.

Games and entertainment remains the No.1 category across the Store. However, Lifestyle apps, plus Health and Fitness, have enjoyed 70% growth year-over-year. The fastest growing category is Photo and Video, which has seen growth of 90%.

"People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "$70bn earned by developers is simply mind-blowing. We are amazed at all of the great new apps our developers create and can't wait to see them again next week at our Worldwide Developers Conference."