Uzbekistan bans video games that 'threaten stability'

Uzbekistan has blocked the import and distribution of a long list of video games, the BBC reports.

The country's Government states that the games could be used to propagate "violence, pornography, threaten security and social and political stability". Some titles may also damage the "civil peace and inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony" that exists, while others may contain "false information about Uzbekistan and the distortion of its historic, cultural and spiritual values."

It's part of the country's on-going efforts to protect young people from 'destructive' influences.

Games that have been banned primarily include titles containing sex and violence, such as Postal 2, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the Hitman series, Left4Dead, Carmageddon, Mafia II, Dead Space, Doom 3 and 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Manhunt, Fallout : New Vegas, Dead by Daylight, Hatred, Until Dawn, Shadow Warrior, The Sims 3 and 4, Bone Town, Prototype, Dying Light, Lula 3D, Mortal Kombat X, Naughty Bear, Kane and Lynch 2, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood.