Take-Two acquires Kerbal Space Program

Matthew Handrahan European Deputy Editor Wednesday 31st May 2017 Share this article Share

Take-Two Interactive has acquired Kerbal Space Program, the physics-based space sim from the Mexican developer Squad.

The team at Squad will continue to "provide support and ongoing development" for Kerbal Space Program, including the Making History Expansion expected to launch later this year. Beyond that, there were few details about the acquisition, including the amount Take-Two paid for the game.

Michael Worosz, Take-Two's head of corporate development and independent publishing, said the company views Kerbal Space Program as "a new, long-term franchise that adds a well-respected and beloved IP to Take-Two's portfolio as we continue to explore opportunities across the independent development landscape."

In a statement released today, Take-Two said that Kerbal Space Program had sold more than two million units in its lifetime, which includes two years on Steam Early Access before an official launch on PC in April 2015. It launched for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in July 2016.

In a statement on the game's website, Squad reassured its community that "this big news doesn't change much for the KSP community." As Take-Two stated, Squad will continue to work on the game, and it will maintain its promise of free DLC for those who bough the game before the end of April 2013.

"The team at Take-Two are big fans of KSP, who have been persistently knocking on our door trying to work with us for a long time," Squad said. "They share your passion for the game and we're really eager to see what Squad and Take-Two can do together for Kerbal Space Program moving forward."