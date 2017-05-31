Subscription mobile games publisher raises $20m

Christopher Dring Senior Editor Wednesday 31st May 2017 Share this article Share

Subscription-based mobile games publisher GameMine has raised $20m in Series A funding.

The firm utilises a model where players pay a subscription fee that enables them to a selection of ad-free mobile games. GameMine is the latest company that hopes it has found a solution to the discoverability challenge posed by smartphones by offering gamers a curated list of content.

The funding was led by Palisades Venture Capital, says Venturebeat. Its games include Night Racer, Trek 4X4, Gangsters, OttoMania, F.R.E.D and League of Battle, with 100 games currently available in total.

The LA start-up says its services are available in 135 countries and has 3.5m active users.