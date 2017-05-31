Sections

Subscription mobile games publisher raises $20m

GameMine targets global expansion

Subscription-based mobile games publisher GameMine has raised $20m in Series A funding.

The firm utilises a model where players pay a subscription fee that enables them to a selection of ad-free mobile games. GameMine is the latest company that hopes it has found a solution to the discoverability challenge posed by smartphones by offering gamers a curated list of content.

The funding was led by Palisades Venture Capital, says Venturebeat. Its games include Night Racer, Trek 4X4, Gangsters, OttoMania, F.R.E.D and League of Battle, with 100 games currently available in total.

The LA start-up says its services are available in 135 countries and has 3.5m active users.

Related stories

NetEase bringing Peter Molyneux's The Trail to China

22Cans secures partnership for its second Eastern release, game due to launch in Q3 2017

By James Batchelor

7 days ago

Top Gear mobile dev Motorious passes €1.3m in investment

New round of funding adds €800,000 to Finnish studio's total ahead of first game launch

By James Batchelor

7 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.