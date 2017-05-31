Gamer Network partners with Road to VR UK game media company will partner on VR site's commercial activities, allowing founders to focus on independent journalism

Matthew Handrahan European Deputy Editor Wednesday 31st May 2017

Companies in this article Gamer Network

Gamer Network has announced a new partnership with Road to VR, one of the leading independent publications covering the growing virtual reality market.

The partnership will see Gamer Network, the parent company of GamesIndustry.biz, assist Road to VR with marketing, promotions, audience development, and its 360-degree mobile ad unit. According to Ben Lang, the co-founder of Road to VR, the partnership will help the website to grow, while also yielding benefits for its current readership.

"This move enhances our structural isolation of the advertising and editorial portions of our business," Lang said in a statement, "allowing us to continue to put readers first by providing crucial independent journalism that offers an honest reflection of the industry at large."

Game Network's portfolio of partner sites also includes Moddb.com and IndieDB.com, while its own properties in addition to GamesIndustry.biz include Eurogamer.net, Rockpapershotgun.com and the popular YouTube channel, Outside Xbox.

Road to VR is a clear step into a fast-growing new market. "We're intrigued as to what the future of virtual reality might be and cementing this long-term partnership with the leading website in the sector means we can be involved in this exciting journey," said CEO Rupert Loman. "We're delighted to be able to help with Road to VR's commercial development and to connect their enthusiast audience with our industry partners and advertisers."