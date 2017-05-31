David Ismailer steps in as new 2K president Ismailer joined the 2K label as COO when since it first started in 2005

Take-Two Interactive has appointed David Ismailer as the new president of the 2K label.

Ismailer joined Take-Two as vice president and senior counsel in 2002, but he joined the 2K label in its first year, 2005. He started as 2K's chief operating officer and SVP of publishing operations, and worked on franchises like Bioshock, Borderlands, Mafia, NBA 2K and Sid Meier's Civilization.

"Since the formation of 2K, he has played an integral role in its evolution to become one of the industry's premier labels that is renowned throughout the world for its portfolio of iconic franchises," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in a statement. "We are confident that under David's leadership, 2K will continue to flourish and reach exciting new heights for many years to come."

2K was previously led by Christoph Hartmann, but he left the role after more than a decade earlier this month.

"Having been at 2K since day one, I've had the pleasure of working alongside some of the most talented and committed professionals in our industry," Ismailer added. "I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.

"My goal is to enable and empower our teams further, and to provide them with the opportunity to build upon our rich history of creating innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for audiences around the world."

