Wired Productions launches online store Publisher's first ecommerce venture begins with collector's editions of Victor Vran and The Town of Light

Major publishers such as Electronic Arts and Ubisoft often operate their own web-based retail outlets, and now UK-based firm Wired Productions has launched something similar.

The Wired Productions Store is a new online channel through which it can sell its own games as well as special items. The current catalogue seems to be purely physical, boxed games, but it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine the publisher selling digital titles via the site in future.

The store launches with two titles: action-RPG Victor Vran: Overkill edition and psychological horror game The Town of Light. Both are available for PC, Xbox One and PS4 as collector's editions, featuring various extras such as photobooks, documentary DVDs and merchandise.

Standalone versions of these games don't seem to be available at the time of writing, but will no doubt be added in future, as well as back catalogue titles such as We Sing, Super Dungeon Bros and Tiny Troopers.

"Providing a broad support structure for our development partners has been key to our strong and lasting relationships - this next step is designed to further that offering," says MD Leo Zullo. "Providing our fans an exciting opportunity to get closer to the titles they love, furthering our support to developers and supporting, not competing with, our retail partners is key."

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition features two expansions, one of which is based on the works of Motorhead. We interviewed the band's legendary guitarist on The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast earlier this year.