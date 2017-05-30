Sections

VR startup Playsnak raises $2.5m

Japanese mobile company Gumi has invested $1.2 million of that total

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

blog.playsnak.com

Related stories

Switch and Pokémon boost GameStop Q1 sales

Company beats expectations, although profits do slip

By Christopher Dring

4 days ago

Nintendo Switch helps Best Buy fight off decline

New console propelled US retailer to record shares high, best entertainment performance since 2014

By James Batchelor

4 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.