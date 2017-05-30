VR startup Playsnak raises $2.5m
Japanese mobile company Gumi has invested $1.2 million of that total
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Company beats expectations, although profits do slip
New console propelled US retailer to record shares high, best entertainment performance since 2014
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?