The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Inon Zur on scoring the end of the world The Fallout composer also reveals his jazz aspirations and warns games against following Hollywood

James Batchelor Senior Editor Tuesday 30th May 2017

A fresh new episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is available to download now, featuring long-serving games composer Inon Zur.

Now in his 20th year of composing for video games, Zur is perhaps best known for his work on the Fallout, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia and Syberia series. He is currently working on Durango, Nexon's mobile MMO which is expected to be shown in more detail at E3 next month.

Recorded during this month's Nordic Game Conference, the composer discusses why games should never attempt to emulate the Hollywood method of music production and avoid the process of temp-tracking. We have previously shared some of his thoughts here.

Zur talks about his score for last year's Fallout 4, creating the music and ambience of the apocalypse with broken pianos, bowed guitars and garden furniture. Listeners can also learn of his own route into the industry, from aspiring jazz musician through writing music for Power Rangers and Digimon, to composing for a Star Trek game.

The podcast will return next week, featuring an interview with games critic and diversity champion Anita Sarkeesian, who also spoke at Nordic Game. You can read more about her talk here.

