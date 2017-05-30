Raspberry Pi merges with CoderDojo

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Tuesday 30th May 2017 Share this article Share

CoderDojo and Raspberry Pi have always shared similar goals around introducing young people to the field of computing. Now they'll pursue those goals together, as the two organizations have announced a merger.

As Raspberry Pi CEO Philip Colligan explained in a blog post, the merger will see the Raspberry Pi Foundation become a corporate member of the CoderDojo Foundation, while Colligan himself joins the charity's board of directors. As CoderDojo is based in Ireland, the merger will need to be approved by Irish regulators.

"The two organisations will work together to advance our shared goals, using our respective assets and capabilities to get many more adults and young people involved in the CoderDojo movement," Colligan said. "The Raspberry Pi Foundation will also provide practical, financial, and back-office support to the CoderDojo Foundation."

While that support could include The Raspberry Pi Foundation's eponymous credit-card-sized computers, Colligan was adamant that CoderDojo would continue on as an independent and platform-neutral organization, able to use any hardware it wishes to advance its goal of helping young people learn computing.

CoderDojo is a network of more than 1,250 coding clubs for kids from 7-17, operating in 69 countries and touting a regular attendance of more than 35,000 participants. Colligan said that with the merger, the organization has set a goal of growing its footprint to 5,000 coding clubs worldwide by the end of 2020.