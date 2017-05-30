PlayStation's E3 press conference will be screened in US cinema Free goodies for those that attend

Companies in this article Sony

PlayStation will screen its E3 press conference to over 85 cinemas in the US, Canada and Latin America

It's the third year that the company has done the activity, and is enticing consumers to their local multiplex with the promise of an exclusive poster, a new Collectable Card, and a 'digital gift basket' for the PlayStation Store.

Tickets are completely free and go on sale today from here.

Xbox has already announced that its E3 conference will focus on Scorpio, while Nintendo says its digital event will go in-depth on Super Mario Odyssey (plus other Switch games that will mostly launch this year). PlayStation's showcase is a little more unknown, although we know to expect Days Gone, Spider-man and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

