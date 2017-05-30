Sections

Nier: Automata hits 1.5m in global shipments and downloads

Square Enix RPG continues to perform strongly

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

twitter.com

Related stories

Life is Strange was bought by 3 million people

French developer Dontnod Entertainment confirms that a second series is in development

By Matthew Handrahan

11 days ago

Square Enix posts "record-high" revenue and profits

Full-year results boosted by Final Fantasy XV, weather the storm of IO Interactive withdrawal

By Matthew Handrahan

19 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.