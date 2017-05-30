Meggan Scavio leaving GDC

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Tuesday 30th May 2017 Share this article Share

Meggan Scavio is stepping away from the Game Developers Conference. In a blog post today, the GDC general manager revealed that she is leaving the show as of June 30.

"Having the opportunity to lead an incredible team and guide an event that's wholly community focused has been fun and challenging and rewarding and complicated," Scavio said.

While Scavio has held her current position since 2011, her connections to GDC go back considerably further. This year's event was her 18th GDC, having first worked the show in 2000.

Scavio did not say what her next step would be. A representative with the event said parent company UBM "is currently looking to fill Meggan's role and will share more information once that individual has been selected."

