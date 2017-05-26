Sections

$275,000 awarded in latest Unreal Dev Grants round

17 new recipients include 12 games developers, primarily in mobile and VR

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

unrealengine.com

Related stories

Sweeney: “The future of the games industry? Make everyone a creator”

The Epic Games CEO discusses the importance of open platforms, the benefits of non-games projects and why he's preserving a forest

By James Batchelor

A month ago

An Epic shift to games-as-a-service

Unreal maker's worldwide creative director Donald Mustard discusses how changing business models upend the way competition works

By Brendan Sinclair

2 months ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.