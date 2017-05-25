Vlambeer, Supercell and Raw Fury join Stugan 2017 as mentors Non-profit accelerator will take 26 devs from 15 countries for its third annual program

Matthew Handrahan European Deputy Editor Thursday 25th May 2017 Share this article Share

Stugan will welcome another 15 teams to its third annual program, the Swedish non-profit game accelerator noting a 20% increase in applications over last year.

A total of 26 developers across 15 teams will spend seven weeks in the Swedish wilderness, where they will receive mentoring on a variety of disciplines relevant to the games business. Stugan said that applications rose 20% over last year, and came from 53 different countries. The 26 selected candidates hail from 15 different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

According to Jana Palm, Stugan's manager, this year is the "biggest yet... It was hard to narrow our choice down to just 15 teams, but we're confident that we've selected the participants who will benefit most from what Stugan has to offer. Once the summer concludes, these teams will have everything they need to set out into the wider games industry and expand their mark."

Stugan's mentors are all influential figures from the games industry, and this year's crop will include Vlambeer's Rami Ismail, Raw Fury's Karl Magnus Troedsson and Supercell's Mikko Kodisoja, among others.

You can find a complete rundown of this year's participants via this link.