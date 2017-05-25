GAME to rent out Belong arenas for private parties

Press Release Thursday 25th May 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article GAME Digital

GAME has announced its Belong gaming arenas are now available for private hire, with special packages for birthdays, corporate and stag and hen do's.

With more than half of the population regularly playing video games1 and competitive tournaments drawing crowds of thousands watching off- and online, gaming is the latest experience to keep party-goers entertained.

As part of the package, groups will have a dedicated area inside the arena*, with the latest PCs, consoles and games available to play on demand**. A specially-trained Belong expert will be on-hand for the party to set up games, run tournaments, provide advice and complete demos. Belong branded invitations are available, and parties are able to bring their own birthday cake (singing not included).

Abigail Papuga, Brand Manager for Belong said: "We've seen huge demand for our BELONG arenas around the country and with this an increase in attendance at our special events. They're highly-charged, sociable zones, providing unique venues for private parties. We can inject fun and bit of healthy competition into kids' or teens' birthday parties, company away days or any other social event."

Launched in 2016, GAME has 11 Belong gaming arenas around the country which are now available for private hire. These include: Bristol - Cribbs Causeway, Gateshead - Metro Centre, Hull, London - Wardour St, Manchester - Trafford Centre, Milton Keynes, Portsmouth, Colchester, Cardiff, Kingston, Teesside. GAME is also supporting local competitive gaming, with each arena host to a local team, giving gamers the opportunity to battle on a local, national and, perhaps one day, international stage.

For more information, please visit: www.belong.gg

- ENDS - 1. https://ukie.org.uk/research#Market * Group size dependent on BELONG arena location ** Age restrictions apply