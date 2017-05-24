Shadow Warrior 2, Bound and Superhot honoured at Digital Dragons Flying Wild Hog's sequel won Polish Game of the Year, while Bound and Superhot won two awards each

Flying Wild Hog's Shadow Warrior 2 was named Best Polish Game of 2016 at the Digital Dragons this week, while Plastic's Bound and Superhot Team's Superhot both picked up two awards each.

The Digital Dragons Awards are given only to games made by Polish developers, and Flying Wild Hog was awarded the highest honour for Shadow Warrior 2. The sequel to Flying Wild Hog's 2013 original, Shadow Warrior 2 quadrupled the sales of its predecessor.

Plastic's Bound, a visually sumptuous platformer based around dancing, received honours for Audio and Art, while Superhot was awarded for Game Design and its VR version won Best VR Game.

The other winners were Vile Monarch's Oh..Sir! The Insult Simulator for Best Mobile Game, and CD Projekt's The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine for Best DLC.

In the Indie Showcase, the big winner was Juggler Games' My Memory of Us, a holocaust allegory with a striking monochrome art-style. We, the Revolution from Polyslash was named in second place, and Armor Games Don't Escape was third.