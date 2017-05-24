Sections

Sega Europe boss Jurgen Post to leave after ten years

John Ward, current Sega Europe CFO, will act as interim COO

The COO and President of Sega Europe, Jurgen Post, will leave the publisher after more than ten years.

Post will depart next month for "a new opportunity in the entertainment industry." He tells GamesIndustry.biz that it was "time to move on and maybe do one last trick, before I disappear forever."

Sega Europe's CFO, John Ward, will act as interim COO while a replacement for Post is sought.

Post leaves a strong legacy within Sega, having played a pivotal role of turning around its Western business. Following a string of losses, he was part of the leadership team that switched focus from physical to digital markets, put the emphasis on its studios (initially Sports Interactive and Creative Assembly) and played a key role in the acquisitions of Relic, Amplitude and Crytek Black Sea. You can read more about his impact in his final interview as a Sega employee right here.

"Jurgen leaving us is a huge loss, but he leaves Sega Europe with the business in a fantastic position and in the capable hands of a superb team who will strive to keep moving it forward," said Sega West CEO Tatsuyuki Miyazaki. "We wish Jurgen all the very best for the future and in his new role and hope that his employees there will find him as inspirational and as motivating as we did here."

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz

Related stories

Jurgen Post: “The Sega brand will come back and start to flourish again”

In his final interview as Sega Europe COO, Post talks about the publisher's transformation

By Christopher Dring

An hour ago

Sega Europe names new digital VP

James Schall promoted from director of digital distribution to grow business in PC and console space

By Brendan Sinclair

6 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.