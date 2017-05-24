PlayStation Store introduces developer-led curation

James Batchelor Senior Editor Wednesday 24th May 2017 Share this article Share

Sony Interactive Entertainment has introduced a new curation initiative that sees the talent behind some of the most popular titles making recommendations for PlayStation owners.

Entitled The Creators, the new section is already live on the US PlayStation Store and features selections by Sony's head of worldwide studios Shuhei Yoshida, Media Molecule founder Siobhan Reddy, and Guerrilla Games MD Herman Hulst.

Studios have also been invited to collectively suggest potential purchases, including Psyonix, Double Eleven, Capy, Supergiant Games and the Square Enix team behind Final Fantasy XV.

As you might expect, many of the developers recommend their own games as well as many of the leading titles that consumers are almost certainly aware of, but there are some less predictable choices in there. Yoshida includes indie platformer Downwell, while Reddy is clearly a fan of comical dating sim Kitty Powers' Matchmaker.

Spotted by Kotaku, the new section appears to be more of a store promotion than an actual curation system but it will be interesting to see if PlayStation expand upon it and invite other studios to participate.

GamesIndustry.biz has already contacted Sony to confirm whether this will be coming to other regions, and whether it plans to enable other developers to offer their own recommendations.

Leading PC games marketplace Steam previously tried to introduce a curation system, although it hasn't proven to be as effective at granting lesser-known titles exposure as developers has hoped.

UPDATE: PlayStation has confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz that The Creators section will also go live in France and Germany today. The platform holder is also looking at the possibility of bringing its PlayStation Gear merchandise store to the region as well, but has no announcement to make at this time.