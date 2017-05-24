Embrace.io raises $2.5 million seed funding
Mobile app performance platform will be led by Scopely co-founder Eric Futoran
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Half of the money will let employees and shareholders cash out of the company
New round of funding adds €800,000 to Finnish studio's total ahead of first game launch
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?