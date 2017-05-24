Bandai Namco delays Get Even after Manchester Arena attack Meanwhile, MCM London Comic Con beefs up security ahead of this week's event

James Batchelor Senior Editor Wednesday 24th May 2017

First-person thriller Get Even has been delayed by almost a month in the wake of this week's attack on the UK's Manchester Arena.

The game puts players in the shows of an amnesiac who is instructed to carry out various tasks via phone calls from a mysterious kidnapper, who taunts the main character with photos of a teenage girl strapped to a bomb.

Naturally, publisher Bandai Namco recognises releasing a game with terrorist overtones would be insensitive in light of the suicide attack in Manchester earlier this week - an incident that has left 22 people dead and 59 injured - and has delayed the launch. Get Even was originally due for release this Friday (May 26th).

"Given recent events and out of respect we have decided to postpone the commercial release of Get Even to June 23rd," an official statement reads. "We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone concerned."

On a similar note, MCM London Comic Con is upping its security ahead of this weekend's convention. The organisers are working with venue ExCeL London to introduce additional security measures, including increased security checks. An official statement warns of longer queuing times and advises attendees allow extra time for travel.

The statement adds: "For those attending in Cosplay, we ask that you consider your outfit while travelling to and from ExCeL London and advise you to check the Cosplay rules.

"We also advise cosplayers where replica weapons are part of their costume to ensure they conform to the rules and relevant laws, security will be enforcing rules to ensure visitor safety.

"Our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the victims and the city of Manchester."