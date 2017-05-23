Get your game funded at the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit 2017 Seven publishers and investors already signed-up to September showcase

You can now buy tickets to the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit, where seven investors have already signed up on the hunt for new projects to fund.

The event takes place during EGX at Birmingham NEC on Thursday, September 21st. It features a half-day conference followed by a meet and pitching session to investors in the afternoon. Indie developers who are already exhibiting at EGX can attend the event for free. Non-exhibiting indie developers can buy tickets today for £79 plus booking fee (Early Bird rate until July 30th, when it will rise to £99).

Each ticket gets you two-day access to EGX and the exclusive non-public GamesIndustry Zone (Thursday, September 21st and Friday, September 22nd). Entry into the conference, the chance to meet investors and a networking lunch.

We already have seven games companies signed up who are eager to meet indie creators and fund their games. They are UK Games Fund, All 4 Games, SIE XDev Studio Europe (PlayStation), BFI, Miniclip, Rising Star Games and Flare Games. If you're a publisher or investor looking to take part, two packages are available. Contact jamie@gamerepublic.net for more details.

At previous Investment Summits, many game projects have been signed and deals agreed. Last year, over 70 meetings were held.

"Attending the Investment Summit turned out to be the most important decision we made when starting Mad Fellows," said creative director Paul Norris. "The meetings provided funding for our projects and invaluable contacts that have supported us ever since."

All 4 Games' Colin MacDonald added: "The Investment Summit is one of the highlights of the year for us - we're always back to back with meetings and get to uncover fantastic new games we'd never have found otherwise."

The GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit is just the first part of a series of industry events that will take place during EGX this year. Other events will include the returning Careers Fair, UKIE AGM and industry party, The GamesIndustry Zone, plus additional new projects to be revealed soon.