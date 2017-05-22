Sections

Nintendo Switch dock will cost £80

Extra shell to connect system to a TV to be priced slightly higher in UK than in the US, launches June 23

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

eurogamer.net

Related stories

Splatoon 2 gets Switch hardware bundle

Nintendo UK and Japan confirm first pack-in title, intro full line of accessories for upcoming shooter

By Brendan Sinclair

4 days ago

Switch best-selling console in US for second month

Nintendo says it sold more than 280,000 systems last month and 550,000 copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

By Brendan Sinclair

5 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.