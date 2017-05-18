The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: VRX 2017 with Brynley Gibson and Julian Mower Latest episode now available to download, discussing the search for new genres and the rising standards of virtual reality

The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast returns with another in-depth look at the business of virtual reality.

Recorded at this year's VRX conference in London, James is joined by Curve Digital and Kuju's head of studios Brynley Gibson and Testronic's head of pre-production Julian Mower. Both have extensive experience in the realm of virtual reality, with Gibson previously working on a number of PlayStation VR launch titles and Mower ramping up Testronic's ability to test and improve VR games.

Our guests discuss the current state of the virtual reality market, the search for new genres, the opportunities open to developers, and the need for better quality and polish in the VR titles currently in the works. They also share thoughts on some of their favourite virtual reality games, and what these titles do right.

