Sections

Razer launching Destiny 2 peripheral line

Partnership with Bungie will see new branded versions of mouse, keyboard, headset, and mouse mat

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

razerzone.com

Related stories

Razer takes up to $100 million in new investment - report

Horizon Ventures' investment is based on $2 billion valuation, tied to a new partnership with 3 mobile network

By Matthew Handrahan

2 days ago

Razer bolsters audio IP with THX acquisition

THX CEO points to "leadership role" in VR audio as motivating factor behind the deal

By Matthew Handrahan

7 months ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.