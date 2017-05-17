UKIE lays out new policy manifesto With an election on the way, UK trade group tells government what the industry needs to succeed in a post-Brexit world

With the UK election set for June 8, trade group UKIE today released its 2017 policy manifesto, laying out which courses of action it wants to see the government take so that the domestic games industry can thrive in the coming years.

"With a General Election called and manifestos underway, UKIE believes that this is a key moment for the government to demonstrate how it will grow the economy through sectors like the games industry, as well as ensuring the UK is in the best possible position to navigate the Brexit process," the group said.

To that end, UKIE detailed 10 priority recommendations it believes should be followed if the UK gaming industry is to achieve its potential. The complete list follows below, and each point is expanded upon on the group's official site.