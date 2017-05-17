Paradox opens mobile studio in Sweden

Christopher Dring Senior Editor Wednesday 17th May 2017 Share this article Share

PC publisher Paradox Interactive has opened a new studio dedicated to mobile game development.

The firm, which is best known for the likes of Cities: Skylines, Pillars of Eternity and Stellaris, has launched the new studio in Malmö, Sweden. It joins a raft of major developers in the region, including Massive Entertainment and Tarsier Studio.

The firm say the studio will feature a "small team of experienced developers focused on bringing mobile gamers the kind of deep, challenging experiences the world has come to expect from Paradox".

"Paradox is committed to exploring new territory in mobile game development, and I'm eager to lead that charge," said Paradox's SVP of innovation and mobile Kim Nordström. "Our plan is to bring the iconic Paradox style to mobile players across a broad catalog of titles. To achieve that, it's important that we bring aboard the right people - people capable of delivering the kind of hardcore strategic titles we're known for on PC. Games like Prison Architect: Mobile are just the beginning."

Paradox COO Susana Meza Graham added: "We chose Malmö because it has such a vibrant development community, and we know there's plenty of talent to be found here. In the coming months we are looking to add several new members to the team, both in Malmö and the mobile publishing team in Stockholm."