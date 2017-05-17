One month remaining for Esports Industry Awards nominations 75% of last year's nominations hit in just three weeks

The first part of this year's Now TV Esports Industry Awards nominations is off to a strong start, the organiser says.

The firm says that 75% of last year's nominations have been hit in just three weeks, with over a month remaining on the nominations for the first batch of awards.

That first batch includes:

Esports Journalist Of The Year

Esports Photographer Of The Year

Esports Converage Website Of The Year

Esports Hardware Provider Of The Year

Esports Breakthrough Game Of TheYear

Esports Commercial Partner Of The Year

Streaming Platform Of The Year

Esports Publisher Of The year

Streamer Of The Year

Esports Game Of The Year

Esports Videographer Of The year

The firm says it hopes to smash last year's target as it looks to establish the event in its second year. You can nominate here.

The second round of nominations will open in June, and will be announced via a Twitch broadcast hosted by Adam Savage. The remaining categories include:

UK Esports Player Of The Year

Esports Rookie Of The Year (PC)

Esports Rookie Of The Year (Console)

Esports Live Event Of The Year

Esports Team Of The Year

Console Player Of The Year

PC Player Of The Year

Esports Personality Of The Year

Esports Play Of The Year

Esports Unsung Hero Of The Year

The Now TV Esports Industry Awards takes place on November 13th at The Brewery in London It will be hosted by Julia Hardy and Adam Savage.