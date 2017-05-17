One month remaining for Esports Industry Awards nominations
75% of last year's nominations hit in just three weeks
The first part of this year's Now TV Esports Industry Awards nominations is off to a strong start, the organiser says.
The firm says that 75% of last year's nominations have been hit in just three weeks, with over a month remaining on the nominations for the first batch of awards.
That first batch includes:
Esports Journalist Of The Year
Esports Photographer Of The Year
Esports Converage Website Of The Year
Esports Hardware Provider Of The Year
Esports Breakthrough Game Of TheYear
Esports Commercial Partner Of The Year
Streaming Platform Of The Year
Esports Publisher Of The year
Streamer Of The Year
Esports Game Of The Year
Esports Videographer Of The year
The firm says it hopes to smash last year's target as it looks to establish the event in its second year. You can nominate here.
The second round of nominations will open in June, and will be announced via a Twitch broadcast hosted by Adam Savage. The remaining categories include:
UK Esports Player Of The Year
Esports Rookie Of The Year (PC)
Esports Rookie Of The Year (Console)
Esports Live Event Of The Year
Esports Team Of The Year
Console Player Of The Year
PC Player Of The Year
Esports Personality Of The Year
Esports Play Of The Year
Esports Unsung Hero Of The Year
The Now TV Esports Industry Awards takes place on November 13th at The Brewery in London It will be hosted by Julia Hardy and Adam Savage.
