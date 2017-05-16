Sections

Oculus promises developers better communication

VR company revamps developer site and documentation efforts

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

developer.oculus.com

Related stories

HTC turns to financing to boost VR uptake in Europe

It begins in the UK for £35 a month

By Christopher Dring

22 hours ago

UploadVR sued over sexual harassment allegations

Former social media director claims "unbearable" atmosphere for female employees, accuses rising VR company of wrongful dismissal

By Matthew Handrahan

Yesterday

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.